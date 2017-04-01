Savill wins Women’s League

Kay Savill used two big ends to win the A Event title at the High Prairie Women’s Curling League finals March 23. Savill scored four in the first end and added four more in the fifth end to win 10-2. She also stole single points in the second and third ends. Haggett’s rink scored two in the fourth. Rink members, left-right, are skip Kay Savill, third Carol Basarab, second Gayla Arams and lead Becky Turcotte. A fifth member of the rink, Lynn Smith, is not shown.
Marilyn Stevens skipped her rink to the B Event title after defeating the Juniors – a team comprised of male and female curlers in school – skipped by Tommy Blacha. Stevens gave up one in the first end but scored two in the second. Stevens then stole one in third, two in the fourth, and one in the fifth to win. Rink members, left-right, are skip Marilyn Stevens, third Karey Gray, second Joanne Huculak and lead Rhoda Dumont.
Lisa Zaboltoniuk’s rink won the C Event with a 10-2 win over Rose Decorby’s rink. After giving up two in the first, Zabolotniuk scored three in the second, stole two in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth to win the game. Rink members, left-right, are skip Lisa Zabolotniuk, third Lisa Rose, second Wendy Ehman and lead Martha Britton.