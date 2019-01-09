Santa’s Little Helpers distribute 39 Christmas hampers

Lots of toys for girls and boys were wrapped by Santa’s Little Helpers. Left-right, are Good Start co-ordinator Kayla Sharkawi, Brighter Futures co-ordinator Nilda Dube and office administrator Tanya Auger.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Christmas hampers from the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council blessed almost 40 families.



Santa’s Little Helpers packed food and toys at the High Prairie Children’s Centre on Dec. 20-21.



“We distributed 39 Christmas hampers,” says project co-ordinator Kerry Cunningham.



“It’s so overwhelming how much the community supports and donates food, toys and money for the hampers,” says Cunning- ham, Parent Link co-ordinator.



Recipients were well-fed from the hampers.



“It’s a complete Christmas dinner,” Cunningham says.



“The food hampers are very generous.”



Each food hamper included a turkey or ham, all the trimmings, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, and pie, as well as some candy canes.



About $5,000 in toys were also donated, Cunningham says. Many of the toys were collected from an annual province-wide Christmas toy drive at Red Apple and an Angel Tree at Revolution Ford.



“That’s also why donations were up, that brought in a lot,” Cunningham says.



Last year, 34 hampers were distributed to 28 families to 82 children. Six hampers went to single adults. It was almost double from 19 in 2016, but similar in 2015 when 37 were delivered.



“We average about 45 hampers in the past several years,” Cunningham says.



She says the community is always generous and supportive, no matter how the economy may be.



Players of the High Prairie Legionnaires hockey team again delivered the hampers Dec. 21 on a High Prairie School Division school bus.

Revolution Auto Group’s Mazin Sharkawi, left, general sales manager at Revolution Ford and general manager at Revolution Chevrolet, presents Christmas gifts collected during the Christmas Angel Tree program. Accepting the gifts for food hampers Dec. 20 were Kerry Cunningham, centre, and Peggy McCarthy, Parent Link coordinators.