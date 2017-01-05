Santa’s Little Helpers distribute 19 Christmas hampers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Many families and households had plenty on their plates with Christmas hampers from the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

Santa’s Little Helpers were busy sorting, wrapping gifs and packing food at the Children’s Resource Centre on Dec. 20-21.

“We distributed 19 Christmas hampers, down from 37 last year,” says Jenny Kay, project co-ordinator.

“That’s always good when the need is down.”

But that wasn’t what organizers projected, considering the continued downturn in the economy.

“We’re really low and we don’t know why,” Kay says. “We were expecting more.”

She says that could be attributed to the number of local people on social or government assistance, including employment insurance for people who recently lost their jobs.

More than 90 per cent of hampers were given to families with young children and a few adults and seniors.

Santa’s Little Helpers distributed hampers to 16 families and three adult singles.

While three hampers were food only, the CRC also distributed nine hampers of toys only for a total of 73 children.

Despite the lower numbers, support and donations remained strong.

“We received about $4,000 in donations of food, toys, and cash,” Kay says.

“Support from the community is always generous and we had many new donors this year, we always have great support.”

Each food hamper included a turkey, all the trimmings, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, and pie, as well as some candy canes.