Santa promising visit to library on Friday

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Santa Claus will be making an early visit to town Nov. 17 at the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Christmas Party.

The evening of festivity begins at 6 p.m. with Santa making an early appearance at around 6:30 p.m. He plans to leave around 7:30 p.m.

The party includes crafts, games and snacks including hot chocolate and baked treats. A good time is promised all who attend the annual celebration.

Everyone young and old is welcome and come enjoy.

Everyone’s name will be entered into a draw box for a family prize basket.

The party ends at 8 p.m. and is free to attend.