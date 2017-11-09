Santa Claus Parade only 16 days away

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie Santa Claus Parade organizer Anne Bankey is hoping that 13 will not be unlucky.

“It’s going to be good,” says an optimistic Bankey, who has watched the parade steadily grow throughout the years.

The 13th annual Santa Claus Parade will be Nov. 24. Entrants do not need to register and are asked to be at the old water treatment plant at 6:30 p.m. to line up. The parade begins at 6:45 p.m. and ends at Santa’s Workshop, where High Prairie Light-Up celebrations will be held.

In the first few years, barely a half dozen entries braved sometimes cold and snowy weather. However, the last three years has seen in excess of 14 entries each year.

Bankey has been active on Facebook and word of mouth to drum up interest. She says half the fun is never knowing exactly who will show up.

“I’ve been on Facebook and there seems to be a lot of interest,” she says.

There is no entry fee to join the parade. Just attend and join the fun! Participants are only asked to bring their float and a ton of community spirit.

Bankey reminds everyone to please – absolutely! – do not toss candy or other items from floats.

Bankey appreciates the effort every entrant makes each year, as does the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.

The High Prairie Air Cadets will again lead the parade as is a special appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For more information, please call Bankey at [780] 507-4992.