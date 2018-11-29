The tradition continues: Santa Claus Parade is 14!



This year, Anne Bankey will watch from the sidelines as she sees her dream continue.



Bankey organized the first Santa Claus Parade in High Prairie and will watch as the 14th edition rolls by Friday, Nov. 30. Health reasons and certainly not a lack of passion for her favourite event have forced her to step back this year.



Entrants do not need to register and are asked to be at the old water treatment plant at 6:30 p.m. to line up. The parade begins at 6:45 p.m. sharp and ends at Santa’s Workshop, where High Prairie Light-Up celebrations will be held.



“We must begin the parade at 6:45 p.m. so please be ready,” says High Prairie Community Beautification Association chair Chris Clegg. “The highway is closed until 7:30 p.m. so we can’t delay the parade.”



In the first few years, barely a half dozen entries braved sometimes cold and snowy weather. However, the last four years has seen in excess of 14 entries each year.



There is no entry fee to join the parade. Just attend and join the fun! Participants are only asked to bring their float and a ton of community spirit.



Please, do not toss candy or other items from floats. You are allowed to have runners to pass candy safely to children.



Beautification appreciates the efforts of Bankey and the community as the parade continues to grow. Calls to organizers indicate interest is high. Possibly, five new entries will join the fun this year.



The High Prairie Air Cadets will again lead the parade as is a special appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.



For more information, please call Beautification chair Chris Clegg or secretary Cori Burgar at [780] 523-4484, or e-mail hpbeautification@hotmail.com.