Same old story for Knights

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If it wasn’t for bad luck, the Kinuso Knights boy’s basketball team might not have any luck at all.

The Knights [0-9] lost another close game Feb. 14 as they fell at home to the Gift Lake Hurricanes [5-4] 55-52.

In a season where close losses hive dotted their schedule, the Knights have now lost two games by three points, and other games by eight and nine points as they remain competitive despite the record.

Gift Lake, which can still place second in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division with a win over Prairie River on Feb. 22, was led again by the league’s leading scorer, Kye Anderson, as he scored 30. He averages 30.83 points per game. Patrick Yellowknee added 13 points and Colten Calahesin eight as they did most of the damage. Caige Anderson scored the other four pointsfor Gift Lake.

Damien replied with 22 points for the Knights, while Aspen Burger added 12. Other scorers were Isaiah New with eight, Blaze Sawan with five, Austin McLaughlin with four and Brayden Bulldog with a free throw.