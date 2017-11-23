Salt Prairie trapper snares cougar

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

In his 50-plus years of trapping, Clarence Cardinal was not prepared for the shock he received Nov. 18.

While checking the snares on his trapline near Salt Prairie, he came upon an animal caught in a snare. At first, he did not know what animal he caught because snow had fallen and covered it.

“I thought it was a wolf.”

After getting closer, Cardinal noticed a tail.

“My God, it’s a cougar!”

Cardinal knew the rare cat was in the area but never suspected he would ever see the elusive animal. Two weeks ago, Cardinal was checking his line and noticed its tracks.

“I was putting out my snares and I saw tracks. I said, ‘That’s a cougar,’” he says.

Cardinal, 61, checks his snares every three days and was making regular rounds Nov. 18.

“It was already half frozen,” he says. “I might have caught it two, three days ago.”

Cardinal estimates the cat weighs about 200 pounds.

“It took three of us to load it into the truck,” he laughs, after noting he dragged it out of the bush with his quad.

Cardinal caught the cat about five km from Duane Nichols place. He is still surprised with his catch.

“I’ve never seen one in the wild,” says Cardinal. “It’s the first time I saw a cougar on the trapline.”

Cardinal will be contacting Fish and Wildlfie on Monday [Nov. 20] as required by law. He hopes he gets to keep it.

“It was a nice surprise,” he says.

And what would he do with the cat.

“I’d like to eat it,” he says. “The hind quarters I heard is good eating. I heard it’s the best meat.”

And if not too expensive, have the rest or part of it mounted.

Cardinal has no reservations about continuing to trap despite the fact there are big cats prowling in the area.

“I’ve been out there all my life,” he says. “No worries.”

The cougar is not the first rare animal he has caught. Last year, Cardinal caught a rare red coyote.

Who knows what elusive animal Cardinal will catch next?