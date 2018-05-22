Salt Prairie man scores rare paddle find



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

When you’re rummaging around in the bush, you never know what you might find.

Such was the case for Salt Prairie resident Leonard Sahlin last summer when he found an old paddle.

“I found it last summer while cleaning the Trans-Canada Trail at Cut Bank,” says Sahlin, who was part of a crew.

What makes the paddle unique – and certainly old – is it has a piece of iron inserted into the wood.

“If it was made in the past 50 years, it’d be plastic [not iron],” he says.

And, says Sahlin, a normal canoe paddle is not flat like this one. It is manufactured, because he sees slight stains of varnish.

He contacted Jim Meldrum in Slave Lake who is an avid canoeist to try and determine its age and origin. Meldrum could not provide an answer to the rare find.

Sahlin thinks the paddle is from a freighter’s canoe in the late 180ss or early 1900s; however, he is open to suggestions from the public if they recognize the paddle. He welcomes interested people to contact him at [780] 751-3972.

Sahlin also welcomes interested people to join the Trans-Canada Trail [Grouard Trail] committee. The committe is in dire need of new members and welcomes everyone.