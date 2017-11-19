Saints win volleyball title

The St. Andrew’s Saints junior high school volleyball girl’s team won the High Prairie School Division Divisional Tournament in High Prairie on Oct. 28. The Saints went undefeated in the tournament, and won the gold medal after defeating the Wabasca-Desmarais Mistassiny Mustangs in the gold medal game. The win marked the first time St. Andrew’s has won the volleyball divisional tournament. In the front row, left-right, are captain Daisy Porisky and Mariah Herben. In the middle row, left-right, are Ella Deering, Abbie Cottingham, Heidi Porisky, Kirsten Bruder and Emily Donahue. In the back row standing, left-right, are coach Jason Cottingham, Zyrene Tabios, Finn Marko, Brooke Gauchier, Allison Donahue, and coach Taneille Crooks.

