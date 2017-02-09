Saints roll to seventh straight victory

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Who is going to defeat the St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s basketball team?

It’s the question many are asking after the Saints rolled to their seventh straight win to remain undefeated Feb. 1. The Saints defeated the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 62-49 to remain the only defeated team in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division action.

While Gift Lake, Prairie River and the Falcons will still have something to say about the Saints run to the title, the Saints do look unstoppable. They rolled out to a 25-8 first quarter lead over the Falcons and led 41-19 at the half.

The Saints top guns did most of the damage. Iver Paulino and Andres Scarborough each scored 25 points. Together, they combined for 37 first half points to put the game out of reach.

Chase Laughlin added eight points while Jacob Kosak and Christian Vance added two points each.

Terrance Alook led the Falcons with 22 points. Turin Stecyk added 14 and Jerome Arca nine. Dominic Bonde and Rachyan Cajayon completed the scoring with a two-point basket each.

The Saints looks to remain undefeated Feb. 6 when they travelled to Gift Lake to meet the Hurricanes. Other action saw St. Francis in High Prairie to play Prairie River while the Kinuso Knights hosted Donnelly G.P. Vanier.