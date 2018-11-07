Saints retain junior high volleyball title



Richard Froese

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s Saints of High Prairie retained their crown as girl’s volleyball champions in the High Prairie School Division area.



The Saints defeated Slave Lake Christian 25-18, 25-11 in the final of the seven-team tournament Oct. 27 at Prairie River Junior High School at E.W. Pratt High School.



“The team is pretty excited to repeat as division champions,” says head coach Jason Cottingham.



“They came together as a team, worked hard, chased down the ball and had strong serving and fun along the way.”



Everyone on the roster played a key role in the victory.



“All the players are top in my mind,” Cottingham says.



“We started with 28 girls trying out for the team in the first week of school and we selected 11 to [play] on the team.”



St. Andrew’s defeated the Kinuso Knights 25-23, 25-11 in the semifinals.



The Saints went undefeated in the tournament with other wins over Prairie River 25-17, 25-11, Slave Lake 20-25, 25-17, 15-12 and Mistassiniy of Wabasca 25-12, 25-12.



Kinuso beat Prairie River 27-25, 22-25, 15-12 in quarter finals.



The Knights beat Gift Lake 25-18, 25-16 and lost to Roland Michener of Slave Lake 25-14, 19-25, 14-16 in round-robin play.



Prairie River beat Mistassiniy 25-16, 25-11 and lost to St. Andrew’s 17-25, 14-25 and to Slave Lake 12-25, 8-25 in round-robin play.



St. Andrew’s competed in the northwest zone finals Nov. 2-3 in Peace River.



The Saints lost in the semifinals in the tournament last year to host La Crete.



Now that the junior season is over, Grade 9 players Ella Deering and Abbie Cottingham have been asked to join the senior team.



“That will be a great opportunity for those ladies and hopefully with that experience, they will remain at St. Andrew’s for their senior high years,” Cottingham says.



St. Andrew’s ruled at the top of several tournaments in the past month. The Saints won the Josh Halverson Tournament hosted by Prairie River in High Prairie on Oct. 12-13 and finished second in the Ty Dennison Memorial Tournament on Sept. 29.