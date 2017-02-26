Saints remain undefeated

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s looking more and more like the St. Andrew’s Saints will be marching toward their fourth league title.

The undefeated 10-0 Saints crushed the arch-rival Prairie River Raiders 66-35 Feb. 15 in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division.

And, they sent a message to PRJH [4-5] and the rest of the league that their undefeated record is nothing to be messed with.

The Raiders, who hold a record nine league titles to their credit since the league was formed in 1997-98, started quickly but once the Saints got rolling they were unstoppable. Long, quick passes and continued penetration into the paint made for far too many easy baskets. It is something the Raiders will have to deal with before the league championship tournament in Slave Lake Feb. 24-25 or they stand little chance.

Meanwhile, the Raiders also had trouble penetrating the paint and settled time and time again for long shots, with not nearly enough dropping to keep the score close.

The Saints were led by the league’s second leading scorer, Iver Paulino, who netted 29. He sat much of the fourth quarter with the game in hand.

Andres Scarborough added 22, many from fine passes from Paulino, who the Saints’ offence revolves around. Scarborough ranks sixth in scoring [16.29 points per game], Paulino averages 26.50.

Chase Laughlin added five, Sam Basarab and Christian Vance four points each, and Raiden Duchesneau two to complete the scoring for the Saints.

The Raiders were led by Kieran Larson’s 14 points, while Adam Cardinal added 11. Nick Johansson added four points, and Mondi Lascuna and Evardo Yulrick three points each.

The Saints were informed earlier in the week they were awarded another win by forfeit over Gift Lake.

The Saints have completed their schedule while the Raiders host Gift Lake Feb. 22.