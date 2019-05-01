Saints rally for good cause

St. Andrew’s School raised $2,000.50 during their annual Share Lent Project. Accepting the donation is Angela Bennett, centre, development co-ordinator, Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. Presenting the donation are Charlotte Boerchers, left, and Shae Payne, who recently had surgery at the hospital.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s School’s annual Share Lent Project was a resounding success again this year, raising $2,000.50 for the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.



“We thank you for your fundraising,” says Angela Bennett, development co-ordinator, Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, who came to High Prairie from Edmonton for the presentation.



“It’s really important that the money you raised helps other kids. Thank you for your fundraising.”



The Stollery is a special hospital equipped to handle severe cases for youth and sick children. It is one of 14 similar hospitals in Canada, and covers the largest area. Still, more than half its patients are from outside Edmonton.



Each year, St. Andrew’s elementary students raise money during their annual Share Lent Project for a charity. This year’s chosen recipient was the Stollery.



“In the past we have raised funds for an orphanage in India, a sponsor child, and local families going through a difficult time,” says Grade 3 teacher Joanne Lasher.



“This year, the Stollery was brought up as a recipient of our funds. Many of our students have either been to the Stollery or know someone who has been there. Some had stories of the wonderful things the Stollery has done.”



Students raised money in several ways. They held a book sale, accepted Shrove Tuesday donations, had Kinder Surprise Candy Gram sales, and placed jars in many classrooms to collect spare change. Many students gave up lunch hour to sell candy grams in support of the cause.



The school announced the total during the special assembly to loud cheers from student sand staff.



“We are so thankful to our students, parents, staff, and the rest of the school community for their continued support of our Share Lent projects each year,” says Lasher.



“You never know when you’re going to be sick and need help, too,” says elementary vice principal Karen Nielsen.



Bennett answered a few question from students after a short video was shown.



“We mostly help kids who are very sick,” she says.



“How do you do it?” asked a student.



“We have so many people who help us in so many ways,” says Bennett.



“Only if you only have a few cents, it all adds up.”