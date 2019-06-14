Saints rally for cancer victim

St. Andrew’s School student Jacob Kosak, front middle, is surrounded by friends and teachers who got their heads shaved at a schol fundraiser June 7. In the front row, left-right, are Gavin Ford, Caige Anderson, Kosak, Shandon Laderoute and Hudson Chalifoux. In the back row, left-right, are Sheldon Anderson, Nolan Machado, Sam Basarab, athletic director Malcolm Tisdale and wellness coach Troy Johnston.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A high school student at St. Andrew’s Catholic School coping with cancer is thankful for the love and support shown during a fundraiser at the school June 7.



Students and staff supported Grade 10 student Jacob Kosak at Join for Jacob when many of his friends had their heads shaved.



“I am very thankful and appreciate the support from the school and community,” he says.



“My family my friends, school and doctors have made this more manageable.”



“I take it one day at a time and appreciate what I have in my family, friends and community.”



Chemotherapy has reduced the size of a tumour in his left heel, which makes him happy that he is able to be more active.



He was diagnosed in April with Ewing-like sarcoma, a bone cancer, his father Ken Kosak says.



Jacob continues to take chemotherapy at the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.



“If all goes well, he will complete that in the fall,” Ken says.



“Doctors have told us it is curable.”



Meanwhile, the school pulled through for thefamily.



“We expect to raise more than $3,000 for the day,” says teacher Joanne Lasher, who organized the day.



“When someone from the school needs our help, we come together as students and staff to lend whatever support we can.”



The Kosaks value their network of support.



“Even though it’s a difficult thing to find out about your child, the support we have from friends, community, colleagues and medical practitioners have given us a greater sense of community that we often draw our strength from,” Ken says.



Jacob’s mother says support is great.



“We thank everyone for their support and fundraising,” Janella says.



Ken and Janella Kosak both teach at St. Andrew’s.



Their faith has also made them strong.



“Being part of a Catholic community, we believe that faith is rooted in the love of God and neighbours,” Ken says.



“We thank everyone for being our neighbour.”



Several of Jacob’s friends and two staff had their heads shaved by principal Marc Lamour- eux in front of junior and senior high school students in the morning.



A total of $1,662 was raised in the head shave, Lamoureux announced.



Elementary students enjoyed Jacob’s Carnival in the afternoon with fun and games to raise more funds.