Saints never forget less fortunate

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There is plenty of cheer around during Christmas, so it may be easy to forget there are some people not as fortunate.

As a result, when it comes to helping the needy in their school community during Christmas, Grade 3 students at St. Andrew’s School are going the extra mile.

The annual St. Andrew’s Christmas Hamper Drive was a success again this year as students gathered enough food and donations to fill four family hampers.

Even in today’s tough economy, donations from the community were very generous.

The last few weeks Grade 3 students in Janella Kosak and Joanne Lasher’s classes collected food to make hampers for less fortunate families. Even at a young age, children are still able to grasp the fact there are some families locally who may not enjoy Christmas as much as they could.

The project began years ago when the Grade 3 teachers were discussing the meaning of Christmas with their students and how everyone deserves a pleasant Christmas. The Grade 3 classes have been the driving force behind the project for over 10 years, although the school had done a similar project much longer.

St. Andrew’s staff also continued a long-standing tradition to help the program in their Merry Beary Bears program. A tree is set up in the staff room with the age and sex of a child. Staff pick a bear, then buy a Christmas present appropriate for the child chosen.

The present is then placed with the hampers to give to families.

Today, students and staff know their hard work will result in four deserving families in the school community not going hungry this holiday season.