Saints march on

Paulino nets 24 in St. Andrew’s win

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The St. Andrew’s Saints remain the only defeated team after a decisive 45-22 rout over the visiting Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons Jan. 4.

Iver Paulino scored 24 points to lead the 4-0 Saints, who remain the only perfect team in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division.

The Saints broke open a close game in the third quarter. Leading 16-9 at the half, the Saints exploded for 13 third quarter points, including 10 by Paulino.

Meanwhile, the Saints’ staunch defence was far too much for the 2-2 Falcons to handle. The Saints contested every shot, and forced turnover after turnover in what was a sloppy game. They also protected the basket, allowing very few offensive rebounds. Their 37 fewer points allowed than any other team in the league so far this season attests to their team commitment to defence.

Andrew Scarborough added eight points for the Saints, Christian Vance six and Chase Laughlin four. Ethan Smith added two points and Gavin Ford a free throw to complete the scoring.

The Falcons had eight players score, two more than the Saints, but none more than seven points by Zeon Sanje. Marc Franco Bautista added four points while Terrance Alook, Logan White, Tristan Midbo, Alexander Bonde and Jerome Arca each scored two points. Turin Stecyk added a free throw.

Next action for St. Andrew’s is Jan. 11 when they travel crosstown to meet the 3-1 Prairie River Raiders. St. Francis hosts 1-3 Donnelly G.P. Vanier.