Saints gain measure of revenge

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

During the past few seasons, the St. Andrew’s Saints and Kinuso Knights girl’s basketball teams have staged some great battles, including a one-point Kinuso win one week ago.

Not so Dec. 7 as the visiting Saints rolled over the Knights 39-22 in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division action.

The Saints used a stifling pressure defence, contesting every shot as the Knights could never get on track. The Saints led 17-2 after one quarter, 19-9 at the half and 30-13 at three–quarter time. What is impressive is that no matter which combination of players the Saints put on the court, be it starters or reserves, they contest every shot.

Katrina Gauchier led the Saints attack with a dozen points. Daisy Porisky added 10 and Rhys MacIntosh eight. Madison Price chipped in with four points, Ella Deering three and Kendyl Backs two for the Saints, who evened their record at 1-1.

Keanna Locke scored 14 points to lead the 2-1 Knights, including seven in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. Boden Churchill added four points while Kyra Giroux and Shaylena Patenaude added two points each.

The Saints host the Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers Dec. 12 in a makeup game from Nov. 23, then host Slave Lake St. Francis on Jan. 4.

The Knights enjoy the Christmas break, next playing Jan. 4 when they make the trip to Donnelly to play the Vipers.