Saints fall just short

Rachelle Lemay of the Prairie River Raiders drives to the hoop against Grimshaw in quarter-final play in the Rim Rocker tournament.

Richard Froese

South Peace News



The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints junior girls basketball team finished second at the Prairie River Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament.



The Saints lost 33-29 to Peace-Wapiti of Grande Prairie in the final of the seven-team tournament Dec. 14-15.



Finn Marko scored 11 point to lead the Saints.



“We have a very competitive junior girl’s basketball program at St. Andrew’s and we always expect to do well,” head coach Christian Collett says.



“Unfortunately we came up a little short in the final, but I am proud of the girls’ effort overall for the tournament.”



He says the team has high potential in the Smoky River Basketball League.



“I am excited to see these girls grow as the season progresses, they are capable of big things,” Collett says.



St. Andrew’s beat Valleyview Hillside 42-16 in semifinals. Ella Deering drained 18 points and Abbie Cottingham added 12.



In round-robin play in its pool, St. Andrew’s cruised to two decisive wins. The Saints crushed Donnelly Georges. P. Vanier 73-8 led by 14 points from Deering. Jessica Gordon and Jesse Zuniga each scored 10 and Brooke Gauchier added nine.



St. Andrews defeated Grimshaw 61-7. Cottingham sank 18 points and Deering added 14.



Host team Prairie River finished fifth after losing 47-33 to Hillside in the game to decide third and fifth. Amira Sharkawi scored 10 points for the home Raiders.



PRJH lost to Peace-Wapiti 55-34 in semifinals. Rachelle Lemay led the locals with 15 points.



PRJH defeated Grimshaw 58-22 in the quarter-finals as Lemay sparked the win with 28 points. Sharkawi scored 18, Aira Dominguez added 8.



PRJH went 2-1 in round-robin pool play. The Raiders lost 27-22 to Hillside. Lemay scored 16 points for the home team.



Prairie River bounced back to beat Fox Creek 51-22. Lemay led the way with 26 points and Sharkawi added 12.



The Raiders lost to Peace-Wapiti 44-24 their final pool game. Lemay scored 16.