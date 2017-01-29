Saints continue roll

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The St. Andrew’s Saints continue to win games.

The girl’s basketball team won 31-14 at Donnelly Jan. 18 against the G.P. Vanier Vipers to run their record to 5-1, good enough for a first place tie with the Kinuso Knights in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division play.

The Saints rode their staunch defence to victory, and have now only surrendered 88 points in six games, by far the best in the league. They limited the Vipers to two points in each of the first three quarters as they led 13-2, 15-4 and 21-6 at the quarter intervals.

Meanwhile, they muster just enough offence to remain the team to beat this season in the league as defending champions.

Katrina Gauchier led the Saints with nine points while Rhys MacIntosh added eight and Mai Mai Tabula four. Macey Shaw scored three points while Finn Marko, Ella Deering and Daisy Porisky each added two. Kendyl Backs completed the scoring with a free throw.

Tiffany Mawoko and Hannah Sasseville each scored four points to lead the Vipers [1-5]. Darby Heckbert, Jessina Goodswimmer and Danica Cunning- ham scored two points each.

Next action for the Saints is Jan. 24 when they host Gift Lake while the Vipers are also in High Prairie to play Prairie River, but on Jan. 25.