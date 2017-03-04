Saints conclude perfect season to win title

PRJH wins girl’s crown

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The St. Andrew’s Saints concluded a perfect Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division season after winning the league tournament in Slave Lake Feb. 24-25.

The Saints won the final 77-76 over last year’s champs, the Gift Lake Hurricanes, who missed a layup in the final seconds which would have given them back-to-back titles.

It was the Saints’ fifth title, having won in 2003-04, 2005-06, 2008-09 and 2011-12.

It was also the first meeting of the season between the two powers. Gift Lake forfeited both games in the regular season.

The Saints and Hurricanes were seeded first and second heading into the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Prairie River Raiders won their 12th Girl’s Division title in 20 years since the league was formed in 1997-98. The third seeded Raiders defeated the top seed Saints 36-30 in the final.

The Saints swept the Raiders in regular season play 27-23 and 30-20 but the Raiders found a way to win when it counted most.

The Raiders also won five straight titles from 2002-03 to 2006-07, four straight from 2011-12 to 2014-15, and in 1999-00 and 2008-09.