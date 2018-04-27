Saints capture hand games division title



Richard Froese

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s School’s People of the North team won the junior-senior division at the 12th annual Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Hand Games Tournament April 13.



The host team the Peace River Glenmary Grizzlies in the final of the four-team tournament.



“This event is a wonderful celebration that gives students the opportunity to learn more about First Nations culture,” says St. Andrew’s principal Marc Lamoureux.



People of the North also won the Mover and Shaker Award for the junior-senior division. The award is given for outstanding participation and sportsmanship.



Several teams from the Holy Family will compete in the 2018 Regional Youth Hand Games Tournament at the High Prairie Traditional Powwow on May 5.



Last year, a St. Andrew’s junior-senior team called the Howling Wolves captured the Holy Family title in the tournament in Manning.



The Manning Rosary Perfect Penguins won the elementary title after defeating the Grimshaw Holy Family Spirit Wolves in the final of the 11-team tournament.



A total of eight school division schools participated, which also included McLennan Providence, Valleyview St. Stephen’s, and Peace River Good Shepherd schools.



Each year, elementary and junior high students from across the division form teams and compete in the day-long tournament.