Saints capture hand games division title

· by · 0

Elementary students get into the action. Left-right, are Mikylee Aguilar, Kaidan Masson, Jewel Chalifoux, Nevin Herr and Gillian Blackhurst.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

St. Andrew’s School’s People of the North team won the junior-senior division at the 12th annual Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Hand Games Tournament April 13.

The host team the Peace River Glenmary Grizzlies in the final of the four-team tournament.

“This event is a wonderful celebration that gives students the opportunity to learn more about First Nations culture,” says St. Andrew’s principal Marc Lamoureux.

People of the North also won the Mover and Shaker Award for the junior-senior division. The award is given for outstanding participation and sportsmanship.

Several teams from the Holy Family will compete in the 2018 Regional Youth Hand Games Tournament at the High Prairie Traditional Powwow on May 5.

Last year, a St. Andrew’s junior-senior team called the Howling Wolves captured the Holy Family title in the tournament in Manning.

The Manning Rosary Perfect Penguins won the elementary title after defeating the Grimshaw Holy Family Spirit Wolves in the final of the 11-team tournament.

A total of eight school division schools participated, which also included McLennan Providence, Valleyview St. Stephen’s, and Peace River Good Shepherd schools.

Each year, elementary and junior high students from across the division form teams and compete in the day-long tournament.

Driftpile Young Wild and Cree drum group members Wapastim Bellerose, left, Chance Super- nault, centre, and Mihkwa Bellerose, played.
The St. Andrew’s People of the North team of High Prairie won the junior-senior division championship at the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Hand Games Tournament. In the front row, left-right, are Gabrielle Dumont, Tyra Auger, Kassiandra Hamelin, Kaylee Auger, Alesandra Pruden and Savannah L’Hirondelle. In the back row, left-right, are Leteisha Supernault, organizers Jamie Chalifoux and Monica Leonardis, Taiya Cunningham and Zyrene Tabios.
St. Andrew’s Saints’ mascot Andy marched in the grand entry before he cheered on the host teams in the hand games tournament.
Elementary students carefully watch their opponents. Left-right, are Nate Vink and Jaryn Cloutier-Knibb.
Elementary students closely watch their opponents during the tournament. Left-right, are Kaidan Masson, Jewel Chalifoux, Nate Vick, and Jaryn Cloutier-Knibb.
Elementary girls carry in the St. Andrew’s Saints’ banner in the grand entry. Left-right, are Jewel Chalifoux, Callie Calahasen, Mikylee Aguilar, Mya Houghton and Gillian Blackhurst.
The St. Andrew’s People of the North team competes. Left-right, are Savannah L’Hirondelle, Tyra Auger, Kassiandra Hamelin and Keylee Auger.

 

Share this post

Post Comment