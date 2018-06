St. Andrew’s School held its track and field meet May 30 under warm and sunny skies. Students enjoyed the day, except for a few unlucky ones who tossed the javelin against a stiff breeze. The afternoon of fun included the Grades 3-6 students competing in long jump, ball throw, javelin, high jump, the 50-metre sprint and 400-metre sprint. Ribbons were awarded to those placing in each event.