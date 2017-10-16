Sagging attendance concerns BSN

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Times for the monthly sessions of the High Prairie Business Support Network may be changing to accommodate more people.

The proposal was mentioned during the monthly meeting Sept. 28 when just four people attended besides the guest speaker, the media and the BSN co-ordinator Florence Shambare.

“I have talked to a number of people and they suggested mornings,” Shambare says.

Currently, sessions are from noon to 1:30 p.m.

“I’ll send out e-mails to ask people what time they prefer to meet,” Shambare says.

High Prairie BSN was initiated by Community Futures and local businesses in 2017 with the first session Feb. 23. BSN is designed to identify and address local common workplace challenges and current labour market trends with an opportunity to share information, exchange ideas and build partnerships.

Sessions are scheduled for the fourth Thursday of each month at noon.

For more information, please call [1-780] 849-3232 or e-mail to bsn@cflsl.ca.

Employment support opportunities from the provincial government were outlined by Kris Rollheiser, workforce consultant for Alberta Ministry of Labour at the recent meeting.

“Our number-one focus is to get Albertans back to work,” says Rolheiser.

“I’m always interested in working with small businesses and communities and we can identify labour market needs.”

The Canada-Alberta Job Grant provides funding to train new or current employees, up to two-thirds of training costs.

A funding program is also available for travel to training, which benefits expansive rural areas in northern Alberta.

“That opens that up to all regions of Alberta and makes its more equitable,” Rollheiser says.

Staff with the Ministry of Labour provides information and assistance to help businesses recruit and retain employees.

Employers can learn about effective retention strategies and help employees integrate into their new work environment.

For more information, please visit work.alberta.ca or e-mail to kris.rollheiser@gov.ab.ca.