S/Sgt. Wright to discuss crime prevention at chamber

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Steps to prevent crime will be the focus of the next meeting of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce April 4.



High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright will be a guest to discuss the issue, which begins at 11 a.m. at the Town of High Prairie civic building.



“He will give us a high-level overview on what the business community can do to help out our police services,” chamber president Jennifer Zatko says.



“That will take up most of the general meeting.”



At a chamber meeting last summer, executive members expressed concern about some criminal and safety issues that affect local businesses.



Wright joined the High Prairie RCMP Sept. 25, 2017 and is ambitious to meet the needs of the community.



The chamber is also planning to set its annual general meeting for May and will confirm the date at the executive meeting before the general meeting.



Other activities and programs are being considered to boost the chamber profile and recruit member businesses.



Last month, the chamber initiated steps to revive a program to welcome new residents to the community.



Barry Sharkawi and Jeff Burgar volunteered to head up the welcoming committee and invite other people to serve.



Seeking to create and build partnerships in the region, the chamber continues to draft a proposal to present a special partnership with the Town of High Prairie council.



Regular executive and general meetings are scheduled for the first Wednesday of each month.



For more information, to volunteer, or to become a member, e-mail the chamber at office@hpchamber.net.