Rural bus service starts in region

Big Lakes Rural Public Transportation Program launched its bus service April 2 under Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new rural transportation program is now in service in the High Prairie region.



The Big Lakes Rural Public Transportation Program started April 2 for trips to High Prairie, Slave Lake and Grande Prairie.



Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services operates the service.



“We are very excited to finally have the bus up and running and look forward to bring the service to residents,” FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.



“We have had a lot of inquiries on the service and a very positive response.”



The bus is scheduled for various trips:



-Tuesdays to High Prairie with pick-ups in Joussard, Grouard and Enilda.

-Wednesdays to High Prairie with pick-ups in Kinuso and Faust.

-First three Thursdays of the month to Slave Lake with pick-ups in High Prairie, Enilda, Joussard, Faust and Kinuso.

-Last Thursday of the month to Grande Prairie with pick-ups in Kinuso, Faust, Joussard, Grouard, Enilda and High Prairie.



The service is for residents of Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie, which are municipal partners in the program.



People need to register by the day before their preferred trip by 3 p.m.



Cost of a round trip to High Prairie and Slave Lake is $20 and $40 to Grande Prairie.



“Having the service in the region means that seniors, the medically-at-risk and disadvantaged individuals will have reliable transportation to medical appointments and other important events,” Hanna says.



“Transportation in rural areas is a day-to-day struggle for many individuals and it is our hope to ease that struggle by empowering them to take control of their own lives and live happier and healthier.”



The 12-passenger bus includes a lift and space for two wheelchairs. Passengers can sit in the comfort of vinyl seats with seat belts and slider arm rests.



The bus also features overhead storage with netting, walker storage options, padded grab rails and stanchions behind the driver’s seat and in front of the front right passenger seats.



For information, phone the program at [1-877] 925-2537, contact the county website at biglakescounty.ca or contact Hanna at [780] 776-3811 or e-mail to nhanna@biglakescounty.ca.