Rural bus receives stamp of approval

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Potential passengers are pleased with a new rural transportation service in the region.



More that one dozen people visited the new Big Lakes Rural Public Transportation System bus that stopped in hamlets Jan. 31.



About 30 residents toured the bus operated by Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services, manager Nicole Hanna says.



“We had a very positive response to the launch,” Hanna says.



“Residents were impressed with the new bus and look forward to having the bus program up and running.”



FCSS plans to start the service in the coming months after a driver is hired.



A pilot program started in February 2017 to fill and need and demand in the region.



“Everyone is looking forward to how the bus will help connect them to the necessities not provided in the rural communities,” Hanna says.



“Medical trips will be our number one demand.



“We will also see a demand for access to services not provided in each community.”



FCSS is eager to get the service on the road for regular trips to High Prairie, Slave Lake and Grande Prairie.



“We are working hard to get this program up and running as soon as possible,” Hanna says.



“Once we have our finalized schedule and fees, we will post it to our website, social media pages, newsletters, and the information will be available in the hamlet offices.”



The 12-passenger bus is wheelchair accessible and features vinyl seats with seatbelts and slider armrests, overhead storage, and storage space for walkers.



FCSS is grateful for partners in the program.



“We say a special thanks to former FCSS manager Louise Myre, who worked very hard to bring the rural transportation program to the residents, and thank you to the county council and staff for all their help and support,” Hanna says.



The Town of High Prairie is another municipal partner in FCSS and the program.