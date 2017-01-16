Rural broadband top priority for CRTC

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Expanded broadband service to the High Prairie region could come sooner than expected after a recent announcement by the CRTC Dec. 21.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission declared that broadband access high-speed Internet service is now considered a basic telecommunications service for all Canadians.

To build infrastructure, the CRTC has allocated up to $750 million in the next five years over and above existing government programs.

The announcement comes in the early stages of the Northern Alberta Broadband Preparedness Project, led by Northern Alberta Development Council, in local partnership with the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance.

“I am in full support of the CRTC decision to designate broadband as a necessary service,” says LSLEA general manager Linda Cox, who also serves as the mayor for the Town of High Prairie.

“As we are part of the NADC project and will be working with Big Lakes County on its broadband initiative, I believe the town is well prepared to take advantage of the funding that is being made available for increased broadband capability in our region.”

The LSLEA chair agrees.

“The CRTC realizes that below-standard Internet access is an economic barrier to First Nations, Metis Settlements and rural residents of our country,” says Barry Sharkawi of High Prairie.

“The announcement of service standards and funding will enable LSLEA to support our members in moving forward successfully.”

Underserviced areas, such as rural and northern regions, will be a priority for funding, the CRTC says.

“We are doing our part to bring broadband services to rural and remote communities,” says Jean-Pierre Blais, chairman and CEO of the CRTC.

“High quality and reliable digital connectivity is essential for the quality of life of Canadians and Canada’s economic prosperity.”

The CRTC has set priorities to ensure that all regions have access to speeds of 50 megabits per second [Mbps] download/10 Mbps upload for fixed broadband Internet access services and an unlimited data option for fixed broadband access services.