Rules being drawn to govern cannabis

Health and safety cited as top priorities

SPN Staff

Preliminary regulations are being drafted by the Alberta government to control cannabis when it becomes legal later in 2018.



Health and safety will be a top priority as the province looks to modernize the Gaming and Liquor Act before cannabis is legalized, reads a news release April 9.



Amendments would give the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission the tools necessary to oversee and enforce Alberta’s new cannabis market in advance of cannabis legalization, expected this summer.



“We remain focused on building a system for legal cannabis that prioritizes the safety and security of all Albertans,” says Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley.



The updates, which include increased fines and naming restrictions, would help to further protect public health, keep cannabis out of the hands of children, and limit the illegal market.



“Restricting how cannabis retailers name their stores and products is an important step to protect public health,” Alberta College of Pharmacists registrar Greg Eberhart says.



“Stores that will sell cannabis for recreational use are not pharmacies, nor will they have professional oversight from pharmacy practitioners.”



If passed, the proposed amendments would:



– Prohibit naming and branding cannabis retailers and products with terms and symbols that have medical connotations such as “therapeutic” or “medicinal.”



– Increase the maximum administrative fines for infractions of the Gaming and Liquor Act and regulation from $200,000 to $1 million.



– Allow a court to rely on a law enforcement officer’s ability to infer that a product is cannabis based on its packaging, labelling or smell, for the purposes of offenses under this act, mirroring the current practice for alcohol and tobacco.



– Create an offence to enable enforcement against an owner or operator of premises who allows smoking or vaping of cannabis where it is prohibited, similar to existing rules for alcohol and tobacco.



– Enable the legal blending and infusion of liquor products in an effort to modernize liquor policies.