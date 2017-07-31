Royal Purple needs your help

On Aug. 1-2, the 57th annual Elks Pro Rodeo will be in full swing in High Prairie.

There is so much that happens behind the scenes to bring this amazing event to the town. Volunteers contribute their time to help with cleaning the rodeo grounds and setting up the kitchen to prepare for the two-day event.

The Elks have a work bee every Wednesday night and people are encouraged to help by bringing their weed whackers and gloves for cleaning up.

The ladies of the Royal Purple Elks start the Saturday before prepping the food and organizing their kitchen to open up to the public. Volunteers can help with cleaning, peeling, chopping and cooking on Sunday, July 30 and Monday, July 31. The kitchen opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, serving pancakes and eggs for breakfast, and then providing food service right up to the closing of the dance on both nights.

To make the food booth a success, volunteers are needed to work the grills and serve the food. After the rodeo is done, the kitchen needs to be cleaned up and everything put away for next year.

Volunteers are again needed to help on Thursday, Aug. 3. If you are interested, please call [780] 523-8649.

Working the rodeo is a great benefit to the community and to the volunteer. Not only does it look good on a resume and provide required hours for corporate or community service, it is fun, educational and a way to meet and visit with the locals.

The Elks and Royal Purple Elks are non-profit organizations that contribute to the community in big ways. Assistance has been given to many community projects, the Elks and Royal Purple Fund for Children, as well as local families.

For more information, please visit royalpurple59@hotmail.com.