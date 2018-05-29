Route selected for Prairie Echo waterline

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A preferred alignment for a proposed new waterline and truck fill for the Prairie Echo area has been determined by Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting May 23, council supported a recommendation by administration to adopt an alignment from Grouard to Prairie Echo parallel to highways 750 and 679 as presented by WSP to council May 9.



“This will allow WSP to continue the preliminary design by completing environmental studies along the routes,” deputy CAO Jordan Panasiuk writes in a report to council.



“The contractor says this is the only feasible option of four presented.”



All pipe sizing will be chosen later. The pipe size directly impacts the cost of the project, Panasiuk says.



The cost of the first phase is estimated at $7,660,801, says project manager Josh Warkentin, who attended the council meeting May 9.



A second phase from Prairie Echo to High Prairie is estimated at $6,857,311.



Through the design of the project, WSP and the county will work with residents in the area, Kapawe’no First Nation and other interested parties.



“It will parallel the highway,” says Vic Abel, director of public works.



Approvals for right-of-ways by the provincial government are required, Panasiuk says.



“That’s all part of the preliminary scope work,” he says.



Warkentin says the approvals will take about one year to secure.



“In order to design the waterline, considerable environmental studies are necessary,” he says.



“If the studies are not completed during the growing season, the project could be delayed by one year.”



Cost of engineering to the end of the preliminary design is $297,000 including route selection.



WSP has also completed environmental field work, geotechnical field work, and has initiated agreements with stakeholders.