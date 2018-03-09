Round the clock read begins March 25



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Churches in the High Prairie area will join for special services and events for the resurrection season leading to Easter Sunday, April 1.



St. Mark’s Anglican Church continues its ritual to read through the Bible. An Ecumenical Good Friday service is also being planned for March 30.



People from local churches and the community are welcomed to be readers during the Proclamation Week practice from Palm Sunday to Maundy Thursday to celebrate Lent.



“People enjoy reading the Bible in this event and feel blessed,” says Warden Peter Clarke, who initiated the program more than 15 years ago.



A schedule of 100 hours is open for people to read for one hour.



Last year, the tradition attracted a high number of readers. The read ended 21 hours ahead of schedule.



“One thing we always emphasize is that we want people to come and listen to Scripture reading and bring family and friends,” Clarke says.



Readings will start Palm Sunday, March 25 at 1 p.m. and continue to Maundy Thursday, March 29 at 5 p.m.



Readers can bring their preferred translation of Bible.



People wishing to read can fill in a time slot on sign-up sheets distributed to local churches.



After the readings are complete, the Anglican Church hosts a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.



St. Mark’s will also host a Good Friday service at 3 p.m.



A community ecumenical Good Friday service has also been scheduled at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene.



To sign up for the Bible reading, phone Clarke at [780] 523-3722 or Cadsap at [780] 523-3996.



People may also register online by email to proclamation2018@gmail.com with a password of Heisrisen.

Participants in Bible Reading

St. Mark’s Anglican Church

Bethel Baptist Church

High Prairie United Church

Lighthouse Community Church

Redeemer Lutheran Church

St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church

High Prairie Christian Centre

Windword Church

Victory Life Church