Rodeo notes

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

New rules for calf scramble

It will still be a short, wild scramble for a bicycle but there is one slight change to the calf scramble. This year, for the first time, every participant must register and sign a waiver.

It will put no stop to the biggest stampede at this year’s High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo when dozens of children scramble to snag the ribbon from the tail of a calf.

The Elks invite every child willing to try his luck against a very wary, nervous and fast-hooved calf. At the sound of the siren, the mad dash is on as children bolt toward the calf, who has to run for its freedom. The crowd cheers wildly as one lucky child pulls the ribbon off the calf and claims the prize.

This children’s only event is free and brings a barrel of fun to all the children and thousands of spectators each year. Anyone under the age of 10 years as of Jan. 1 may enter.

Mutton bustin’ almost full

By the time you read this, it may be too late to enter mutton bustin’.

Only two spots were still open July 18 but please call the Elks office at [780] 523-3724 to register. You never know when there might be a cancellation or at the very least, put on a waiting list.

They are the youngest competitors at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo and perhaps the most popular. Mutton Bustin’ is a fan favourite and back for another year. Children six years old and younger gather every ounce of courage and enter the world of rodeo for the first time.

Complete with safety vest, the children hang on for dear life as the feared “beast” runs away from the rodeo clown after the child is placed atop the unwilling participant.

There is only room for 10 riders each day. Mutton Bustin’ is held both days of the rodeo.

To take part, children must be six years old or younger as of Jan. 1. It is free to register.

Winner can ‘Pick Your ATV’

One lucky person will be riding off in a new ATV and be supporting the High Prairie Elks at the same time.

This year, same as last, the lucky winner of the 2018 High Prairie Elks Pick Your ATV Raffle will have several side-by-sides to choose from:

* 2018 Ranger XP900 EPS;

* 2018 Honda Pioneer 700 4 Deluxe;

* 2017 John Deere XUV590i;

* 2018 John Deere XUC835M;

* 2018 Textron Stampede X900 w/winch;

* Two 2018 Sportsman 570 SP[s’ w/winches.

The second place winner receives $500 while third place receives $250.

Tickets cost $20 each or three for $50 and are available at the High Prairie Elks town office and various businesses in High Prairie.

The draw takes place on the second day of the rodeo Aug. 1. You must be 18 to buy a ticket.

Enter the 50/50 draw

Someone will be walking away from the rodeo Aug. 2 with a wad of cash in his/her pocket.

The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo not only provides top Western entertainment, but also gives you a chance to go home with a few thousands dollars in your pocket.

There is still plenty of time to buy your 50/50 tickets for the draw, held annually at the rodeo.

If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, they will be available at the rodeo grounds both days until the draw near the end of the second day of the rodeo Aug. 1.