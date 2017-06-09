Robber released, banned from High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A former High Prairie man set to be sentenced on robbery charges in August now has more freedom.

Cole Harvey Hansen, who has since relocated to Wembley, Alta., was released on bail for $1,500, no cash deposit, when his matter returned to High Prairie provincial court May 29.

Conditions of his release were approved by Judge D.R. Shynkar after hearing a joint submission from Andre Arseneau, chief Crown prosecutor, and Han- sen’s lawyer, Harry Jong.

“He shall not be in High Prairie except for court,” said Arseneau.

“He shall take treatment for substance abuse,” he added.

Hansen, who was released from the Edmonton Remand Centre, is also required to contact a bail officer and comply with conditions that include no alcohol, drugs, weapons, and keeping a curfew.

“His next court date is Aug. 21 for sentencing,” Judge Shynkar said.

Hansen, 22, pleaded guilty to five charges in court April 10 including two counts of robbery, one count of uttering threats with bodily harm, one count of uttering threats, and one count of theft under $5,000.

“These are serious offences and he will be facing an extended sentence,” Arsenault said.

During the incident Nov. 7, 2016, Hansen stole $60 from one woman and $20 from the other.

Other charges will be dropped if the guilty pleas are accepted, including two counts of breach of probation, two counts of uttering threats causing bodily harm, one count of being intoxicated in public and one breach.