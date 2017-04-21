Robber of elderly women abruptly changes plea

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young High Prairie man charged in connection with the robbery of two adult women downtown last November will be sentenced this summer.

Cole Harvey Hansen, 22, pleaded guilty to five charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 10.

“Sentencing date shall be Aug. 21,” Judge J.K. Sihra said.

A trial by judge was scheduled for Aug. 15 when Hansen appeared in court on Jan. 9. At the time he pleaded not guilty.

“He has changed his plea,” counsel Harry Jong told court.

“He is asking for a Gladue report and a pre-sentence report.”

Hansen appeared in court on closed-circuit television from the Edmonton Remand Centre. He pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, one count of uttering threats with bodily harm, one count of uttering threats, and one count of theft under $5,000.

“These are serious offences and he will be facing an extended sentence,” said Andre Arsenault, senior Crown prosecutor.

During the incident Nov. 7, Hansen stole $60 from one woman and $20 from the other.

Hansen also pleaded guilty to one count of breach of probation, not part of robbery.

“He has been granted bail, but he hasn’t come up with $400,” Jong told court.