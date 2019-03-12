River of Silence viewing March 20

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s a frightening subject many do not want to talk about: missing and murdered Indigenous women.



But the film River of Silence delves into the subject and is being made available for free public viewing March 20 from 7-9 p.m. at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.



The film tells the story of an indigenous family living in Vancouver, led by Helen Wolf [Mariel Belanger] and her husband Nathan [Stan Isadore]. When their daughter, Tanis [Roseanne Supernault] goes missing, Nathan and Helen, along with her family on the Buffalo Mountain reservation, brother Trevor [Duane Howard], mother Margaret [Harriet Prince], and sister Kate [Madelaine McCallum] must navigate the devastating disappearance of their daughter, who is later found murdered.



The film is written Petie Chalifoux and directed by his wife, Michael Auger.



The film is inspired by the death of Chalifoux’s grandmother, who went missing in 2000. At the time, it seemed to Chalifoux’s family that in the eyes of the RCMP, their grandmother was simply another number on an ever-growing list of missing and murdered indigenous women.



In The Straight interview in 2016, the family questioned the circumstances surrounding her death.



As the evidence begins to suggest a close connection between the killer and the community, a more troubling tale emerges. The film explores an important topic with depth and sensitivity.



The film also deals with racism, colonization, and environmental destruction, and was filmed in Vancouver and Merritt.



After the show, a 30-minute question and answer session occurs.



Due to the nature of the film including missing murdered Indigenous women, the film is rated PG 13.