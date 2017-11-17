Ritchie Bros. to sell 2,000+ items in multi-day Grande Prairie equipment auction

400+ items will be sold as part of a complete dispersal for 36-year-old earthmoving company

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, Nov. 8, 2017 /CNW/ – With its fifth and final Grande Prairie, AB auction of the year on November 21 – 22, Ritchie Bros. will be selling equipment for close to 200 companies, including a complete dispersal for the unrelated Ritchie Bros. Construction Inc. Based in Silver Valley, AB, Ritchie Bros. Construction has been in the earthmoving and road lease construction business for 36 years.

“Over the years we’ve had quite a few phone calls with customers looking for Ritchie Bros. auctions,” laughs Ron Ritchie, who owns Ritchie Bros. Construction with his wife Laura. “I started the company with my brother Alan in 1981. I’ve been buying and selling equipment from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers forever. Anything we didn’t buy new, came from Ritchie. Probably about 60% of our fleet is from Ritchie Bros., so it just made sense to sell with them when we decided to retire.”

Ritchie Bros. Construction will be selling more than 400 items in the Grande Prairie auction, including compactors, articulated dump trucks, dozers, excavators, trucks, trailers, attachments and more.

“We’ve always taken great pride in our gear, making sure everything was serviced and maintained properly,” added Ron Ritchie. “It’s all ready to go to work.”

In total, more than 2,000 equipment items and trucks will be sold in the November Grande Prairie auction for multiple owners. Highlights include 45+ dozers, 45+ tank trucks, 20+ excavators, 20+ compactors, as well as agricultural and transportation equipment. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

“Complete dispersals for companies like Ritchie Bros. Construction always attract a big crowd,” said Terry Moon, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. “This isn’t surplus gear, this is an entire fleet that was out in the field, now it’s all selling in one auction to new owners. Much of the mobile equipment is being painted as well, so all you’ll need to do is put your decal on the item, ship it to the jobsite and you’re good to go.”

Specific highlights include:

Four 2014 Caterpillar 740B articulated dump trucks

Two 2012 Caterpillar 730 articulated dump trucks

Two Caterpillar D10R dozers

Two 2006 Caterpillar D7R LGP Series II dozers

Two Caterpillar 324E L hydraulic excavators