Revived Spruce Point Park Rodeo ‘fantastic’ – Skrynyk

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

The Wildrose Rodeo Association’s Spruce Point Park Rodeo on the Canada Day weekend was a big success.

According to one of the chief organizers, it could hardly have turned out better.

“Fantastic,” was Mike Skrynyk’s term for it, speaking on behalf of the Spruce Point Park and Marina Association.

“Nothing but compliments.”

A key factor was putting on sanctioned event, meaning that the Wildrose made it one their events and part of a circuit.

July 1 is the traditional date for the Kinuso/Spruce Point Rodeo, Skrynyk said, because there was little or virtually no competition elsewhere in the province that weekend. Those factors had a lot to do with the turnout of competitors from all over Alberta.

Skrynyk says there was a strong focus on youth events, such as mutton bustin’ and mini broncs.

Well over 100 people registered for the events, which took place over two days. About 1,000 people came through the gate on the first day.

“It was a lot of fun,” says Skrynyk.

A lot of work too, no doubt, but worth it.

As usual, sponsorship helped a lot. Skrynyk says that came from High Prairie and Slave Lake, as well as the Kinuso area.

The rodeo hasn’t been held for about 15 years, but it is nothing new to the area. Skrynyk says the Kinosayo Museum has a program from the 35th Annual Kinuso Rodeo, in 1946, meaning it started in 1912. The event moved to Spruce Point Park in 1967.

PIC: Riders return to the chutes at the Spruce Point Park Rodeo at Kinuso.

Spruce Point Park Rodeo Results

July 1-2, 2017

Stock Contractor – Bar JC & Company

Bareback

Cowboy Score Payout

1. Ryley Borris 72 $425.48

1. Colton McKinney 72 $425.48

3. Colton Ouellettee 70 $255.29

Novice Horse Riding

Cowboy Score Payout

1. Jared Froese 58 $55.80

Saddle Bronc

Cowboy Score Payout

1. Tyler Wilson 76 $411.06

2. Cody Borris 66 $314.34

3. Dean Doerkson 60 $217.62

Steer Wrestling

Cowboy Score Payout

1. Jordan Ness 4.1 $404.74

2. Tyler Wilkinson 5.1 $309.50

3. Jerry Stojan 5.2 $214.27

4. Denver Hoff 5.5 $119.04

Junior Bull Riding

Cowboy Score Payout

1. Ashton Sahli 70 $148.80

2. Dennis McKinney 67 $93.00

2. Hayden Ouellette 67 $93.00

4. Tyler Craig 63 $37.20

Junior Steer Riding

Cowboy Score Payout

1. Tristen Manning 67.0 $78.12

2. Ben Havell 62.5 $48.82

2. Chase Tkatch 62.5 $48.82

4. Reagan Ouellette 62.0 $19.53

Calf Roping

Cowboy Score Payout

1. Lance Tulloch 10.0 $594.46

2. Scott Auclair 10.1 $454.58

3. Marvin Branden 10.5 $314.74

Ladies Barrel Racing

Cowgirl Score Payout

1. Briana Baudin 16.20 $911.59

2. Cheyenne Klepper 16.23 $722.98

3. Kristin Spiker 16.23 $502.94

Junior Barrel Racing

Cowboy/Cowgirl Score Payout

1. Kaitlin Haeberle 16.66 $197.16

2. Raylee McKinney 17.03 $147.87

3. Andee Utri 17.14 $98.58

4. Bobbi Henderson 17.17 $49.29

Peewee Barrel Racing

Cowboy/Cowgirl Score Payout

1. Harleigh Henderson 16.57 $98.02

2. Hailey Duncan 17.07 $74.96

3. Ashlee Keith 17.44 $51.89

4. Aubrey Ross 17.45 $28.83

Junior Breakaway Roping

Cowboy/Cowgirl Score Payout

1. Macey Auclair 2.8 $137.64

2. Denim Ross 3.1 $103.23

3. Kylie Wanchuk 3.4 $66.82

Bull Riding

Cowboy Score Payout

1. Tanner Eno 83 $674.25

2. Brad Ingersoll 78 $534.75

Team Roping

Team Score Payout

1. Travis Speer & Rocky Ross 6.0 $571.76

2. Brett Knapp & Kadon Knapp 6.2 $453.47

3. Tyson Utri & Scott Carter 6.5 $315.46

4. Pete Lowry & Shane Thue 6.8 $197.16

5. Daniel Kaiser & Ty Schmidt 7.5 $138.01

6. Taylor Schmidt & Donald Schmidt 7.6 $108.44

6. Macy Auclair & Scott Auclair 7.6 $108.44