Return of COP cited

Chris Clegg

South Peace News



High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright has a holiday wish.



Bring back the Citizens on Patrol program!



“We would like to bring it back,” Wright told High Prairie town council at its meeting Nov. 27.



“We’re trying to resurrect Citizens on Patrol.”



The discussion began when Councillor Brian Gilroy asked the question after Wright appeared as a delegation on other matters.



Wright said police always appreciate pro-active patrols in the community and the information relayed to police.



Citizens on Patrol involves citizens keeping a watch over the town and reporting suspicious activity to police. COP members do not get involved in arrests.



If all goes well, Wright plans to hold an open house in February.



“We’ll help set it up, we really don’t manage it,” he said.



Wright added he was also approached by Big Lakes County to revive the Rural Crime Watch, a program similar to COP.