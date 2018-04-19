Resort owners lobby for pavement

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County may consider a project to pave a road leading to a popular resort, even without provincial funding.



At its regular meeting April 11, county council authorized administration to present costs and options to pave a road to Shaw’s Point Resort.



It was the response after resort co-owner Ryan Herben and founder Carson Poriksy addressed council as a delegation to discuss the 2.2-km road.



“Let’s start putting money into tourism,” Herben urged council.



Both questioned comments from Reeve Ken Matthews in a news story in South Peace News that the project may be ditched because of reduced grant funding in the provincial budget.



The county has applied for a grant from the Strategic Transportation Investment Program where funding has been reduced.



“We can get some numbers for you,” Matthews said in response to the delegation.



“We have applied for STIP funding and we’re waiting to hear back.”



Matthews added decisions and funding announcements are often political and may be made as the campaign period approaches for the next provincial election, which must be held scheduled to be held before June 2019.



Municipalities rely on provincial and federal funding to progress on capital and infrastructure projects.



“Lots of our projects are grant-dependent,” acting CAO Jordan Panasiuk said.



County council prioritized paving the road to Shaw’s Point Resort when it adopted the 2018 interim budget after Herben and Porisky presented the request during the county community budget input meeting Nov. 1, 2017.



The resort owners also made the same plea to council on June 14.



Herben said the road has become a safety concern for motorists as traffic volume continues to grow in the resort and around the area of Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.



One councillor encouraged council to keep the project as a priority.



“We’re not going to put it away, it’s not off the table,” said Grouard Councillor Fern Welch.



Matthews added that STIP has various requirements, qualifications and funding formulas for projects.