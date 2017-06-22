Resort owner asks county to pave road

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Owners of Shaw’s Point Resort are seeking support from Big Lakes County to pave the main road into the popular site.

Resort co-owner Ryan Herben and founder Carson Porisky appeared as a delegation before council at its meeting June 14 to request the county pave the 2.2-km road.

Herben asked how important tourism is to council.

“We certainly appreciate what tourism does for our region, but it’s about dollars and cents,” Reeve Ken Matthews replied.

“We will consider it for next year, because it’s a priority we’re looking at.”

The county’s director of public works, Vic Abel, has estimated the cost to pave the road at $1.5 million.

The county has made the road a priority for several years and even secured provincial funding at one time, said one councillor.

“Three years ago, it was a priority, but the provincial government backed out,” Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx said.

“It’s not for a lack of trying.”

One councillor disagreed.

“Council has not made it a priority or else it would have been done,” Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan said.

Herben said safety is now starting to be an issue and the current condition of the gravel road prevents some people from driving their recreational vehicles to the site.

CAO Roy Brideau encouraged Herben and Porisky to attend public sessions when council discusses long-term strategies this fall to determine the capital plan for the next three to five years.

“It’s important to continue the communications,” Brideau said. “Every request will be considered.”

He cautioned the delegation that council faces reduced tax revenues and not all requests can be fully granted.

“We know you are limited on what you can do,” said Porisky, who developed and opened the resort in 1985.

“We want this paved, it can happen, this is a priority.”

Porisky added paving would certainly enhance the resort.

“We have put a lot of work to make the resort one of the finest resorts in Alberta,” Porisky said.

“We want to make it world-class.”

Porisky says he first requested the paving 15 years ago and they want to work with council to see it completed.