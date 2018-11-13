Residents welcome to help draft county-town IDP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Residents are welcomed to offer suggestions as Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie draft a new inter-municipal development plan.



Several opportunities have been planned for citizens in both municipalities to engage in the community consultation, says a county news release dated Nov. 1.



“We encourage residents to get involved in the IDP project,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



“The IDP will focus on a limited area surrounding the urban municipality and will address growth and servicing issues in a way that will respect the interests of both the county and the town.”



The process provides an opportunity to collaborate on matters important to both the county and town including service provision, land use, environmental protection, and future development patterns.



People are invited to complete the IDP Issues and Opportunities Survey online or a paper copy available at the county and town offices.



The link is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BLC_ToHP_IDP.



Other events include a Future Land-Use Concept Workshop on Nov. 27 at the High Prairie Legion Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch provided.



“Participants will help identify potential land-use concepts within the IDP area,” Simard says.



People are requested to confirm their attendance in a form on the project website at http://blc-thp-idp.udconnect.net/.



Following, residents are invited to a drop-in open house on Nov. 27 at the Legion from 5-7 p.m.



“People will be able to ask our project team questions regarding the IDP project, review background information panels, identify issues and opportunities, provide project input/feedback, and view work produced by the participants at the workshop,” Simard says.



An IDP has been mandated under the new Municipal Government Act (MGA) to:



-Comply with all IDP requirements identified by the MGA;

-Engage with community members and stakeholders in all parts of the project;

-Identify options for service provision between the county and town; and

-Identify future land uses for the IDP area and establish regulations for inter-municipal referrals.



Funding for the project is provided by the Alberta Community Partnership Grant from Alberta Municipal Affairs.