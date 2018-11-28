Residents silent, reeve wonders why

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council will prepare interim operating and capital budgets for 2019 without any official suggestions from residents.



Council invited the community to submit requests and priorities during a 30-minute timeslot at it regular meeting Nov. 14, but no residents appeared.



“I was really surprised that nobody came to the meeting to tell us their requests . . . ” Reeve Richard Simard says.



“I don’t know why it’s hard to get people to come to council meetings.”



Council plans to adopt interim operating and capital budgets at a special meeting Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.



“We hope to make the right decisions to continue to provide services to residents,” Simard says.



“Hopefully we can get some grants and move forward.”



Last year, organizations were personally invited to attend a public budget meeting which resulted in four delegations.



Steps to attract new business and industry, expand broadband services, enhance water and sewer services, are some priorities cited.