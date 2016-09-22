Renegades remain optimistic

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades have faced the two toughest teams in the Mighty Peace Football Conference to open their second season.

The Renegades were shut out 72-0 in their home-opener on Sept. 15 by the St. Joseph’s Celtics of Grande Prairie, ranked No. 3 in Tier II for schools with population of 750-1,249.

Opening the season in Grande Prairie, the Renegades lost 64-0 to the Charles Spencer Mavericks on Sept. 9.

“We played the best, so now we know how to be the best and we’re going to move forward,” says new head coach William Stalenhoef.

“Upcoming games will be against teams closer to our skill level.”

Realizing it’s a big learning curve to join the league, he says the players still put in a big effort.

“Our players showed a lot of heart and they hung in there,” Stalenhoef says.

“St. Joseph’s has been a top team for many years and a level above us.”

Several players were missing in the first game.

“But we’re not going to blame that, it’s a team game,” Stalenhoef says. “We’ll take it as a learning experience.”

With two games behind them, the Renegades hosted the Hillside Cougars of Valley- view on Sept. 19.

Upcoming, High Prairie visits Peace-Wapiti Titans in Grande Prairie on Sept. 23 before hosting the Sexsmith Sabres on Sept. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

The Renegades, still loooking for their first franchise win, close the season at home on Oct. 14 when they host the Peace River Pioneers at 4:30 p.m.