Renegades kick off season Sept. 6

Following is the High Prairie Renegades 2018 schedule, and the 2018 Mighty Peace Peace Football Conference League schedule. Schedule is subject to change. Times of all games were not disclosed in the published schedule.

Mighty Peace Football Conference

Team GP W L PF PA Pts

GP Composite Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0

GP Mavericks 0 0 0 0 0 0

GP St. Joseph’s Celtics 0 0 0 0 0 0

High Prairie Renegades 0 0 0 0 0 0

Peace River Pioneers 0 0 0 0 0 0

Peace-Wapiti Academy Titans 0 0 0 0 0 0

+Sexsmith Sabres 0 0 0 0 0 0

Valleyview Hillside Cougars 0 0 0 0 0 0

Whitecourt Cats 0 0 0 0 0 0

High Prairie Renegades Schedule

1. Thu., Sept. 6 Renegades at Sabres

2. Fri., Sept. 14 Renegades at Cats

3. Thu., Sept. 20 Cougars at Renegades

4. Fri., Sept. 28 Renegades at Titans

5. Thu., Oct. 4 Celtics at Renegades

6. Fri., Oct. 12 Renegades at Mavericks

7. Wed., Oct. 17 Warriors at Renegades

League Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 30

Sabres at Pioneers

Titans at Cougars

Cats at Warriors

Mavericks at Celtics

Thursday, Sept. 6

Mavericks at Cougars

Renegades at Sabres

Friday, Sept. 7

Pioneers at Titans

Celtics at Warriors

Thursday, Sept. 13

Celtics at Pioneers

Friday, Sept. 14

Renegades at Cats

Cougars at Sabres

Mavericks at Titans

Thursday, Sept. 20

Cougars at Renegades

Friday, Sept. 21

Mavericks at Cats

Pioneers at Warriors

Sabres at Celtics

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Cougars at Celtics

Friday, Sept. 28

Sabres at Cats

Renegades at Titans

Warriors at Mavericks

Thursday, Oct. 4

Warriors at Sabres

Titans at Cats

Celtics at Renegades

Pioneers at Cougars

Thursday, Oct. 11

Cougars at Warriors

Friday, Oct. 12

Cats at Pioneers

Titans at Sabres

Renegades at Mavericks

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Warriors at Renegades

Cats at Cougars

Pioneers at Mavericks

Celtics at Titans