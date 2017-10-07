Renegades just short during valiant finish

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two touchdowns in the final minute wasn’t enough as the High Prairie Renegades fell to the Grande Prairie Warriors 20-14 in high school football at home Sept. 22.

Riley Cox rambled 60 yards with one minute left in the game to close the gap to 20-6.

Ethan Gladue then scored a 40-yard touchdown with 33 seconds left, but it was too little, too late.

“We aren’t out of the playoffs yet,” says coach Troy Johnston.

“Just because this was the team to beat, it doesn’t mean we are out.”

Trevor Jaycox resigned as head coach days before the game and a successor has not been appointed.

The Renegades were determined and persevered to the end.

“They used the final moments of the game to show we don’t give up, even when we are behind,” Johnston says.

“In those final moments, you can see how talented our athletes are when they put their hearts into the game.”

One play seemed to inspire and rally the Renegades.

“If I had to pick one key moment of the game, I would say it was making the decision to put Riley Cox in on offense,” Johnston says.

“He has been one of our star defensive players and we were nervous to put him on offense as well because we want to keep him healthy on our defense.

“We decided last minute to give him a shot and put him in and he ran the ball in for a touchdown.”

High Prairie persevered to the final play.

“Their attitude is great and it is helping the growth of the team.”

Coaches trust that continues into the final three games.

“This team has come a long way,” Johnston says.

“So far from what we can see this year is they battle it out to the very end.”