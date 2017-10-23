Renegades finish strong in loss

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades lost 50-19 to the Hillside Cougars in Valleyview on Oct. 12 in high school football.

After a sluggish first half, the Renegades outscored the Cougars 13-11 in the second half.

“It seemed we had a whole new team on the field,” coach Troy Johnston says. “We played much better and it looked like the players wanted to win.”

Riley Cox scored his first touchdown of the game in the first quarter for the Renegades, who trailed 39-6 at the half. Ethan Gladue and Cox added touchdowns in the second half.

“Unfortunately, it was not enough to secure a win, but they still played awesome in the second half,” Johnston says.

Other players who had a great game were Evan Gladue who made some great catches, and quarterback Logan Jong.

On defense the return of Tanner Cunningham was a huge help, Johnston says.

Alex Mearon and Hunter Bissell also had a great game on defense, causing fumbles and making big hits.

Winless in six games in the Mighty Peace Football Conference, the Renegades close out the season when they visit the Peace River Pioneers on Oct. 20.