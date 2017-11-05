Renegades find silver lining

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades dropped a 63-6 decision to the host Peace River Pioneers on Oct. 20 to end the high school football season.

Riley Cox scored the only Renegade touchdown after he stripped the ball on defence and ran 85 yards into the end zone.

“The season ended on a positive note, we had more players than last year and the guys played harder this season than last,” says coach Troy Johnston.

The Renegades finished their second straight winless season in the Mighty Peace Football Conference as they suffered seven straight losses, and were outscored 67-321.

“Even though we weren’t able to win a game this season, it is still a victory for the Renegades,” Johnston says.

“It’s not always about winning games that makes what we do a success, it’s about life lessons for the players.”

He specially notes the strong play of Cox and quarterback Logan Jong during the season.

“Many players were awesome but if I had to pick two guys who really stood out it’s those two.

Cox was amazing, always positive, driven to improve, extremely dedicated and hard working.

Normally a guy like Logan would be your star middle linebacker but on our team that wasn’t the case.

High Prairie continued to persevere despite its record.

“Our strengths this season was the ability to never give up, it didn’t matter what the score was, these guys tried hard and it showed,” Johnston says.

“Last year, we scored six points the entire season and this year we scored 67.

“Personally, I feel that it shows that this team has improved significantly.”

After three seasons, the Renegades are on the way up, he believes.

“It’s not easy building a football program, but this team is proving that with hard work and dedication, it can be done in a short period of time when you get the right group of people working together.

“I think overall what the team needs to work on to see a win for next season is confidence.”

High Prairie has many talented athletes with the ability to play better than a lot of the other teams, he says.

“You can see it, when they execute a play,” Johnston says.

“Once the team gains a bit more confidence in themselves, it’s going to look like a whole new team because they definitely have the capability.”