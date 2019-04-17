Renegades attend football camp

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three local high school football players are looking to make a provincial team.



High Prairie Renegade players Evan Anderson, Tanner Cunningham and Chance Supernault took part in a training camp April 13-14 in Edmonton.



Each tried out for Team Alberta North under Football Alberta.



“I am proud to see three athletes represent High Prairie in Alberta’s Senior Bowl Team North selection camp,” says Troy Johnston, who coached the team last season.



Renegade coaches named the three to represent the team.



“We chose the players based on dedication, work ethic, skill, coachability and – most importantly – we feel they are great ambassadors for our community,” Johnston says.



“It was a hard decision to make but we felt those three were the best choice.”



Anderson tried out for wide receiver.



Cunningham tried out for a defensive end role.



Supernault was seeking a spot as a guard on the offensive line.



“Regardless of the outcome, those guys have worked hard to earn the opportunity,” says Johnston.



“I hope we can see some athletes represent not only the Renegades, but the whole community in the upcoming Senior Bowl game.”



Supernault is being noticed at a higher level.



The Edmonton Huskies of the Canadian Junior Football League invited him to their spring camp.



“This is a huge deal for him as this is an invite-only camp,” says Johnston.



He practised last winter with the team that finished second in the Prairie Football Conference.



The CJFL is one step below the Canadian Football League.



Kadin Kit took part in the U-17 Alberta Football selection camp. He was not selected.



“I am very proud of how well he has grown over the past few years,” Johnston says.



“Kadin is a great athlete who works hard and has a huge heart.



“He also has no fear which definitely helps in football.”



Renegade coaches value such opportunities for players.



“Again, we are very proud of those athletes and are very excited to see where football may take them in the near future,” Johnston says.



“Thank you to all who have been supporting us over these past few years. A lot of this wouldn’t be possible without the community behind the teams.”



The players return to the Renegades for the fall season in the Mighty Peace Football Conference.