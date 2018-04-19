Remember, there is an Internet

Many Canadians love to tune in to Hockey Night in Canada just to hear one of Canada’s favourite sons, Don Cherry.



Just about every adjective can be used to describe Cherry. Even at 84 years of age, he has not lost an ounce of passion for hockey.



One cannot dispute Cherry is entertaining. He does offer insight into the game few viewers and fans can comprehend, even if some of his stories relate to players today’s younger fan does not identify with.



During the second game of the Toronto – Boston series, Cherry started a rant on Coaches Corner about how Philadelphia was going to come back against Pittsburgh after getting whipped 7-0. Oh, they had all the clips to prove Cherry was right. Granted, he was. He did not predict a Philly win but he said they were a dangerous team after being humiliated.



Then he spoke about how he would never run up the score. Quite a saint, that Cherry. He would never do anything so dastardly.



Or would he?



Since the Internet has all the information readily available, I did a check.



Turns out Cherry knew what he was talking about – sort of. In his first playoff series with Boston against Chicago in 1975, his Bruins won the first game of the best-of-three series 8-2 over Chicago at home. His first game!



“I never ran up the score,” said Cherry.



Really! He won his first game 8-2!



Boston led 3-0 after one period and 6-0 after two. Who do you think scored both of Boston’s goals in the third period? Phil Esposito. He ranked second in the NHL in scoring that season with 61-66-127 points, eight behind teammate Bobby Orr’s 46-89-135 points.



Remember, Cherry said Sidney Crosby should not be out on the ice in the third period running up the score!



Hmm! I guess what’s good for the goose isn’t good for the gander.



It gets even more interesting. Chicago came back to win the next two games 4-3 and 6-4 to oust the Bruins. Seems Cherry knew what he was talking about when he said teams would rally after being embarrassed.



Funny how Cherry never mentioned he lost that first series after blasting the Chicago in the opener. It actually would have strengthened his case in talking about the Philly – Pittsburgh series. Do you think losing has something to do with it? Nah!



Cherry posted a 31-24 record in the playoffs while coaching Boston. Not outstanding, but then they had a 5-12 record against Montreal. Take the Montreal record from Cherry’s resume and he is 26-12. Pretty impressive!



But Cherry couldn’t beat the best. Say that slowly you Cherry fans. Couldn’t beat the best!



Let’s examine Cherry’s record in his 31 wins. Did he run up the score? In 15 of his 31 playoff wins, Boston won by three goals or more. Not exactly barn burners, but none were by the seven goals Pittsburgh trounced Philly.



In fact, Boston won by three goals seven times, four goals four times, five goals twice and six goals twice. Of his other 16 wins, 13 of them were one-goal wins and three were two-goal decisions.



Sometimes, Cherry tells you the truth, but not the entire truth.

